Ben Casparius Injury: Shelved by shoulder inflammation

The Dodgers placed Casparius on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Casparius allowed two runs on two hits and two walks Sunday against the Rangers, which was the third straight appearance he had been scored upon. The righty will be eligible to return near the end of April, but it's uncertain at this point whether he'll be ready on that date. Kyle Hurt is taking Casparius' spot on the roster and in the bullpen.