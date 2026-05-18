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Ben Casparius Injury: Shifting to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Casparius (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Casparius has been cleared to start a throwing program, but he's evidently not close to a return yet, which is why the Dodgers bumped him over to the 60-day injured list. This clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jonathan Hernandez, who was signed to a deal with LA on Monday.

Ben Casparius
Los Angeles Dodgers
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