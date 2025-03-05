Ben Casparius News: Favored for Opening Day bullpen

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Casparius has a solid chance to open the season with the Dodgers as a multi-inning reliever, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Casparius debuted in the majors last season, allowing two earned runs while striking out 12 batters over 8.1 innings in three regular-season appearances. The Dodgers simply have too much talent in their rotation for Casparius to win a starting job, but he appears to have put himself on the inside track for a long relief spot this spring. It's worth noting, however, that Los Angeles is dealing with a plethora of injuries in its bullpen, so the 26-year-old righty may be pushed back into the minors once the other relievers begin returning.