Ben Cowles News: Demoted to Iowa

The Cubs optioned Cowles to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Cowles opened spring training in the Blue Jays organization, but for the second time in less than two months, he ended up reuniting with the Cubs, who claimed him off waivers last week. The 26-year-old is expected to handle an everyday role in Iowa to begin the season and could receive his first big-league call-up if the Cubs require an extra infielder at any point.