Ben Gamel News: Assigned to minor-league camp
Atlanta assigned Gamel to minor-league camp Friday.
Gamel has hit four homers this spring, but the veteran outfielder is just 7-for-34 (.206) with a 1:12 BB:K. He won't make Atlanta's Opening Day roster, which could mean Dominic Smith has won a spot on the big-league squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Gamel See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL WestMarch 5, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for the Underdog Fantasy Playoff ContestSeptember 26, 2024
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Lineup Lowdown: American LeagueSeptember 17, 2024
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Playoff PushSeptember 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Gamel See More