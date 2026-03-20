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Ben Gamel News: Fails to make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:43am

Atlanta reassigned Gamel to minor-league camp Friday.

Gamel hit four home runs during Grapefruit League play, but the veteran outfielder went just 7-for-34 (.206 average) with a 1:12 BB:K. He was unable to win a bench role with Atlanta and is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Ben Gamel
Atlanta Braves
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