Ben Gamel headshot

Ben Gamel News: Links up with Detroit on MiLB pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 10:46am

Gamel agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

While Gamel is receiving a minor-league deal, he has a chance to be in Detroit soon given the club's injury problems in the outfield. Gamel's contract will be worth $1.2 million at the MLB level, with more available in incentives. The 32-year-old slashed .247/.384/.333 in 38 games at the big-league level in 2024.

Ben Gamel
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
