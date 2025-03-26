Ben Gamel News: Links up with Detroit on MiLB pact

Gamel agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

While Gamel is receiving a minor-league deal, he has a chance to be in Detroit soon given the club's injury problems in the outfield. Gamel's contract will be worth $1.2 million at the MLB level, with more available in incentives. The 32-year-old slashed .247/.384/.333 in 38 games at the big-league level in 2024.