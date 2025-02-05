Ben Gamel News: Remaining in Houston

Gamel signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Astros on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Gamel joined the Astros in August via waivers last season, after which he slashed .259/.377/.362 with four RBI and 13 runs scored in 20 games before a fractured left fibula put an early end to his season in mid-September. The 32-year-old will look to earn a spot on Houston's Opening Day roster during spring training, likely competing with Zach Dezenzo for a bench role.