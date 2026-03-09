Ben Gamel headshot

Ben Gamel News: Showing surprising power

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 10:48am

Gamel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The veteran outfielder has only reached double-digit homers once in his career, when he hit 11 back in 2017 with the Mariners, but Gamel's already launched four in six spring games, with his other hit being a double. He's in camp with Atlanta as a non-roster invitee and is a long shot to win a spot on the 26-man roster, but the season-long suspension for Jurickson Profar does create an opening. The fact that Gamel hits left-handed eliminates him as a potential platoon partner in left field for Mike Yastrzemski, however, and he might need another injury or absence ahead of him for his sudden spring power display to move the needle on his chances.

Ben Gamel
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
