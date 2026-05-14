Ben Hess Injury: Back in action
Hess (undisclosed) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one batter with Double-A Somerset on Thursday, Matt Kardos of Double-A Somerset's official site reports.
Hess made his return to action after missing nearly a month with an unspecified injury. The right-hander is considered to be one of the Yankees' top overall prospects, and he'll look to get on a roll with Somerset moving forward.
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