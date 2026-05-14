Ben Hess headshot

Ben Hess Injury: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Hess (undisclosed) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one batter with Double-A Somerset on Thursday, Matt Kardos of Double-A Somerset's official site reports.

Hess made his return to action after missing nearly a month with an unspecified injury. The right-hander is considered to be one of the Yankees' top overall prospects, and he'll look to get on a roll with Somerset moving forward.

Ben Hess
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Hess See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Hess See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
305 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
January 14, 2025