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Ben Hess Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Hess (undisclosed) was transferred to the 60-day injured list at Double-A Somerset on Thursday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

Hess will miss the remainder of the season, finishing his 2026 campaign with a 4.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB across 56.2 innings spanning 16 starts. The 23-year-old was believed to have a chance to make his MLB debut this season, but injuries got in the way. Hess was the 26th overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

Ben Hess
New York Yankees
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