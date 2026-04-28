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Ben Hess Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Double-A Somerset placed Hess on its 7-day injured list April 18 due to an unspecified injury.

The Yankees haven't provided word on the nature of Hess' injury, but he could be dealing with something arm-related after he issued five walks, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch in just 2.2 innings in his final start before landing on the shelf. Hess was a standout performer between stops at High-A Hudson Valley and Somerset in 2025, logging a 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 139:46 K:BB in 103.1 innings.

Ben Hess
New York Yankees
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