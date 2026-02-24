Ben Joyce headshot

Ben Joyce Injury: Another bullpen session coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Joyce (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Wednesday, likely only throwing fastballs and changeups, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce said Tuesday that his throwing progression is going well, but he's not yet ready to incorporate sliders into his routine. It's not clear whether he'll be ready in time for Opening Day, but he continues to make steady progress.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
