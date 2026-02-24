Ben Joyce Injury: Another bullpen session coming
Joyce (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Wednesday, likely only throwing fastballs and changeups, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Joyce said Tuesday that his throwing progression is going well, but he's not yet ready to incorporate sliders into his routine. It's not clear whether he'll be ready in time for Opening Day, but he continues to make steady progress.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings6 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues27 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker77 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing208 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups254 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More