Ben Joyce Injury: Beginning assignment Wednesday
Joyce (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Joyce has been throwing live batting practice since mid-April and is now set to make his return to a competitive environment for the first time since undergoing labral repair surgery last May. It's unclear how long the Angels plan on keeping the 25-year-old in the minors, but considering how long he's been sidelined, he will likely get plenty of reps down on the farm before returning to the Halos' bullpen.
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