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Ben Joyce Injury: Beginning assignment Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Joyce (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Joyce has been throwing live batting practice since mid-April and is now set to make his return to a competitive environment for the first time since undergoing labral repair surgery last May. It's unclear how long the Angels plan on keeping the 25-year-old in the minors, but considering how long he's been sidelined, he will likely get plenty of reps down on the farm before returning to the Halos' bullpen.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
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