Ben Joyce Injury: Beginning assignment Wednesday

Joyce (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Joyce has been throwing live batting practice since mid-April and is now set to make his return to a competitive environment for the first time since undergoing labral repair surgery last May. It's unclear how long the Angels plan on keeping the 25-year-old in the minors, but considering how long he's been sidelined, he will likely get plenty of reps down on the farm before returning to the Halos' bullpen.