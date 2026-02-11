Joyce is beginning spring training slightly behind the Angels' healthy pitchers, but his ability to get on the mound this early in camp is a promising sign. That said, manager Kurt Suzuki wouldn't guarantee Tuesday that Joyce would be ready to go for Opening Day, as the Angels plan to take a day-by-day approach with the flamethrowing righty reliever coming off a major injury. The 25-year-old missed the final five months of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery in May to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.