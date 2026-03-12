Ben Joyce headshot

Ben Joyce Injury: Expected to begin season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Joyce (shoulder) has been throwing bullpens but is likely to start the regular season on the injured list, per MLB.com.

Joyce underwent shoulder surgery to repair his labrum last May and continues to work his way back. His most recent bullpen session took place Tuesday, so the fireballing reliever seems to be making good progress, but he hasn't yet pitched in a spring game and seems to be tracking toward an IL stint to open the campaign. Even if that is the case, Joyce doesn't seem to be looking at a lengthy absence, and he could work his way up to high-leverage work out of the bullpen quickly upon his return to game action.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
