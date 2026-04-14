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Ben Joyce Injury: Faces hitters Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Joyce (shoulder) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's the first time Joyce has thrown against live hitters since he underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair his labrum. The Angels still don't have a firm timeline in place for the right-hander's return, but he will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment before being cleared to return to Los Angeles' bullpen.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
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