Ben Joyce Injury: Faces hitters Tuesday
Joyce (shoulder) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's the first time Joyce has thrown against live hitters since he underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair his labrum. The Angels still don't have a firm timeline in place for the right-hander's return, but he will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment before being cleared to return to Los Angeles' bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League7 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More