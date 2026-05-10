Ben Joyce Injury: Making another rehab appearance

Joyce (shoulder) is slated to make the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment Sunday with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The hard-throwing righty has had uneven results through his first four outings for Rancho Cucamonga, striking out five batters and surrendering just three hits over four innings but yielding two runs (one earned) while issuing three walks and hitting two batters. Joyce -- who is working his way back from the labral repair surgery he required last May -- may need close to the entirety of his 30-day rehab window before being activated from the 15-day injured list. Once he's reinstated, Joyce could step into a high-leverage role in an Angels bullpen that remains unsettled at the back end.