Ben Joyce Injury: Making progress toward return
Joyce (shoulder) isn't yet tossing bullpens at full intensity, but he's doing well in his throwing program, per MLB.com.
Joyce continues to work toward returning to game action after undergoing right shoulder surgery last May. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said the righty reliever looks good and may be able to make his return to game action before long. When Joyce is activated, he could quickly work his way up to a high-leverage role and potentially even closing duties.
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