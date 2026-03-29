Ben Joyce headshot

Ben Joyce Injury: Making progress toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Joyce (shoulder) isn't yet tossing bullpens at full intensity, but he's doing well in his throwing program, per MLB.com.

Joyce continues to work toward returning to game action after undergoing right shoulder surgery last May. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said the righty reliever looks good and may be able to make his return to game action before long. When Joyce is activated, he could quickly work his way up to a high-leverage role and potentially even closing duties.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
23 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
31 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
39 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
60 days ago