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Ben Joyce Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Angels transferred Joyce (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

The Angels have said that they plan to slow down Joyce's rehab process after he was scratched from his scheduled rehab appearance Sunday, and his move to the 60-day IL will simply guarantee that he remains out for at least one more week. His place on the 40-man roster will be handed to Jose Siri, who was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
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