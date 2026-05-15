Ben Joyce headshot

Ben Joyce Injury: MRI comes back clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Imaging on Joyce's right shoulder came back negative Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce was scratched from his scheduled rehab outing Monday after reporting renewed soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder. He isn't dealing with any structural damage, but the Angels are going to pump the brakes a bit on his rehab process, which will presumably extend his time on the injured list. Assuming he doesn't experience any additional setbacks, the 25-year-old righty could still return to the Halos' bullpen before the end of May.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago