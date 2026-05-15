Ben Joyce Injury: MRI comes back clean

Imaging on Joyce's right shoulder came back negative Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce was scratched from his scheduled rehab outing Monday after reporting renewed soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder. He isn't dealing with any structural damage, but the Angels are going to pump the brakes a bit on his rehab process, which will presumably extend his time on the injured list. Assuming he doesn't experience any additional setbacks, the 25-year-old righty could still return to the Halos' bullpen before the end of May.