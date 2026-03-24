Ben Joyce Injury: Officially placed on IL

The Angels placed Joyce (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday.

Joyce is still on the mend from a shoulder procedure he underwent last May, so the Halos will stash him on the injured list to begin the regular season. The 25-year-old never made an appearance in the Cactus League but has been throwing off a mound, so he may not need much more than a minimum-length IL stint before he returns to Los Angeles' bullpen.