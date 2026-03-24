Ben Joyce Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Angels placed Joyce (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday.
Joyce is still on the mend from a shoulder procedure he underwent last May, so the Halos will stash him on the injured list to begin the regular season. The 25-year-old never made an appearance in the Cactus League but has been throwing off a mound, so he may not need much more than a minimum-length IL stint before he returns to Los Angeles' bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West18 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club26 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings34 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues55 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More