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Ben Joyce Injury: Resumes throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Manager Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday that Joyce (shoulder) has resumed his throwing program in Arizona, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce, a long-time closer of the future for the Angels, remains without a set timetable to return after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired right shoulder a couple weeks ago. He is apparently making progress, though the build-up process will likely be slow and deliberate given his injury history. Following the recent setback, the Angels transferred Joyce to the 60-day injured list.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
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