Ben Joyce Injury: Resumes throwing program
Manager Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday that Joyce (shoulder) has resumed his throwing program in Arizona, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Joyce, a long-time closer of the future for the Angels, remains without a set timetable to return after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired right shoulder a couple weeks ago. He is apparently making progress, though the build-up process will likely be slow and deliberate given his injury history. Following the recent setback, the Angels transferred Joyce to the 60-day injured list.
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