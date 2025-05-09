Fantasy Baseball
Ben Joyce headshot

Ben Joyce Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

The Angels transferred Joyce (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The Angels shut down Joyce's throwing program last week after he reported shoulder discomfort following a round of catch. Now on the 60-day IL, the right-hander won't be eligible for activation until June 10, and it's still unknown how far away he is from throwing again. Shaun Anderson was selected to the active roster from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to take Joyce's place on the 40-man.

