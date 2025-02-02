Ben Joyce News: Appears set for closing role

Joyce is likely to open 2025 as the Angels' closer, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB over 34.2 innings across 31 appearances. He worked his way up to a high-leverage role and recorded six holds and four saves over his final 18 appearances. The right-hander certainly has closer-type stuff -- he recently said that he thinks he can top the 105.5 mph fastball he tossed against the Dodgers last year, per Bollinger -- and it appears he'll have the chance to begin 2025 in that role. The Angels don't have much in the way of closer-type arms to offer Joyce competition, so his biggest obstacle to success may be the shaky control he's demonstrated throughout his pro career and his elevated injury risk due to his unmatched velocity.