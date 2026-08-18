Ben Joyce News: Fans two in third save

Joyce struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn the save Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Astros.

Joyce once again had no trouble closing out a victory, picking up his third save over the last week. Through six scoreless innings this season, he's allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out eight. The Angels haven't had Joyce pitch consecutive days yet, but it looks like he'll continue to see the majority of the save chances for the rest of the campaign.