Ben Joyce headshot

Ben Joyce News: Fans two in third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Joyce struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn the save Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Astros.

Joyce once again had no trouble closing out a victory, picking up his third save over the last week. Through six scoreless innings this season, he's allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out eight. The Angels haven't had Joyce pitch consecutive days yet, but it looks like he'll continue to see the majority of the save chances for the rest of the campaign.

Ben Joyce
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Joyce See More
Collette Calls: Who Needs Experience?
MLB
Collette Calls: Who Needs Experience?
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
6 days ago