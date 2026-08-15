Ben Joyce News: Tidy work for second save
Joyce struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Royals.
Joyce has collected saves in both of his last two appearances. He's posted a 6:1 K:BB over five scoreless innings since returning from a shoulder injury. Joyce should have decent fantasy value over the remainder of the season as long as he can stay healthy, though save chances may ultimately be sparse on a last-place team.
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