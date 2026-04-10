Ben Kudrna Injury: Moved to Triple-A IL
Kudrna was placed on Triple-A Omaha's injured list Friday due to right elbow discomfort, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Kudrna may have tweaked his elbow during his last Triple-A outing against Buffalo on Sunday, when he yielded two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two across two innings. He'll get a second opinion on his injury to determine a rehab program and recovery timeline.
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