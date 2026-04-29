Ben Kudrna Injury: Undergoes surgery
Kudrna (elbow) underwent olecranon stress fracture fixation surgery Wednesday.
Kudrna suffered a stress fracture in his right elbow while making his season debut in the minors April 5, and he's now set to miss an extended period of time after undergoing surgery. The Royals haven't announced a return timeline for the 26-year-old righty, though he's likely to miss multiple months.
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