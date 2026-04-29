Ben Kudrna headshot

Ben Kudrna Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Kudrna (elbow) underwent olecranon stress fracture fixation surgery Wednesday.

Kudrna suffered a stress fracture in his right elbow while making his season debut in the minors April 5, and he's now set to miss an extended period of time after undergoing surgery. The Royals haven't announced a return timeline for the 26-year-old righty, though he's likely to miss multiple months.

Ben Kudrna
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Kudrna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Kudrna See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
August 21, 2023