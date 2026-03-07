Ben Kudrna headshot

Ben Kudrna News: Sent down to Omaha

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

The Royals optioned Kudrna to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Kudrna gave up 18 earned runs in just 11.1 innings during his first taste of Triple-A action last season. He continued to struggle this spring, allowing eight earned runs in 3.1 frames, and he'll now return to Omaha to right the ship.

Ben Kudrna
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Kudrna See More
