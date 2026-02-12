Ben Lively headshot

Ben Lively Injury: Back with Guardians on minors deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

The Guardians re-signed Lively (elbow) to a two-year minor-league contract Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Lively will be in camp with Cleveland as he continues his rehab from a UCL reconstruction and flexor tendon repair that he had last May. The right-hander has a chance to make some appearances late in the 2026 season, but this is more of a depth addition for 2027 by the Guardians. Lively has posted a 3.68 ERA and 147:64 K:BB over 195.2 innings covering 38 starts during his two seasons in Cleveland.

Ben Lively
Cleveland Guardians
