Ben Lively News: Activated from IL at Triple-A

Lively (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list at Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Lively underwent UCL reconstruction surgery on his right elbow in May 2025 and made four rehab starts at High-A Lake County, posting a 17.28 ERA, 3.12 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB across 8.1 innings. Lively had a 3.22 ERA and 29:15 K:BB across nine starts with Cleveland last season prior to his injury.