Ben Lively News: Blanks White Sox over five innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Lively tossed five scoreless innings Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Lively worked around two walks in the first and another jam in the fourth to keep the Sox off the board. It was his second straight start issuing multiple walks, but he was able to keep the ball in the park after allowing a home run in each of his first two outings. With five games over the next five days, Lively is set to take the bump again versus the Royals this weekend.

