Ben Lively News: Draws short-notice Opening Day nod

Lively will start Thursday's season opener versus the Royals in Kansas City, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Lively had been expected to make his 2025 debut during the Guardians' second series next week in San Diego, but he'll instead draw the Opening Day nod after Tanner Bibee was scratched from the assignment due to a stomach illness. The 33-year-old right-hander will be pitching on five days' rest after covering six innings and 81 pitches in his final Cactus League start March 21.