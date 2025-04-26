Fantasy Baseball
Ben Lively News: Hit hard in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Lively didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Half the hits off Lively went for extra bases, including homers by Wilyer Abreu in the first inning and Rafael Devers in the third. The right-hander has had an up-and-down beginning to the season, and Lively will take a 4.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB through 30.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.

Ben Lively
Cleveland Guardians
