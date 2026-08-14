Ben Malgeri News: First multi-homer game of career
Malgeri went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during the Tigers' 9-5 loss to the White Sox on Friday.
Malgeri put the Tigers on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer before adding a solo blast in the seventh. It was the first multi-homer game of Malgeri's major-league career, and he's up to three long balls on the season. Since making his big-league debut June 23, he's gone 15-for-53 (.283) with 10 RBI and five extra-base hits.
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