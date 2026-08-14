Ben Peoples News: Sent back to Round Rock

The Rangers optioned Peoples to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Peoples will lose his spot in the Rangers' bullpen after giving up one earned run in two innings across his two appearances since coming up from Triple-A on Monday. The 25-year-old has been effective in the majors, logging a 2.51 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 14.1 innings, so there's a strong chance he'll return to the big club at some point whenever the team needs a fresh arm. Until then, his roster spot will be occupied by Marco Gonzales.