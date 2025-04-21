Ben Rice Injury: Expected back Tuesday
Manager Aaron Boone expects Rice (elbow) to be back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Guardians, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Rice has missed his club's last two matchups due to a bruised left elbow. The team will presumably give the first baseman another look Tuesday morning before making a final decision on his availability for the second game of the series.
