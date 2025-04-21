Fantasy Baseball
Ben Rice Injury: Expected back Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone expects Rice (elbow) to be back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Guardians, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Rice has missed his club's last two matchups due to a bruised left elbow. The team will presumably give the first baseman another look Tuesday morning before making a final decision on his availability for the second game of the series.

