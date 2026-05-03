Ben Rice Injury: Leaves early with hand contusion

The Yankees announced that Rice was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles due to a left hand contusion. He went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run prior to his departure.

Paul Goldschmidt checked in for Rice at first base in the top of the fourth inning after Rice injured his hand while playing defense on a pickoff attempt an inning prior. X-rays on Rice's hand returned negative, but the bruise could still present enough pain to keep him from playing for a few days. The Yankees are listing Rice as day-to-day heading into Monday's series finale.