Ben Rice Injury: Not starting in series finale
Rice (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
The Yankees will keep Rice on the bench for the series finale after he was removed in the fourth inning of Sunday's 11-3 win due to a left hand contusion, which he sustained while fielding a low pickoff throw. Paul Goldschmidt will draw the start at first base in place of Rice, who told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network that he doesn't expect to do much Monday other than receiving treatment for the hand injury. With that in mind, expect the Yankees to steer away from using Rice as a pinch hitter.
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