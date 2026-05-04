Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice Injury: Not starting in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 12:36pm

Rice (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The Yankees will keep Rice on the bench for the series finale after he was removed in the fourth inning of Sunday's 11-3 win due to a left hand contusion, which he sustained while fielding a low pickoff throw. Paul Goldschmidt will draw the start at first base in place of Rice, who told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network that he doesn't expect to do much Monday other than receiving treatment for the hand injury. With that in mind, expect the Yankees to steer away from using Rice as a pinch hitter.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Marcus
9 days ago