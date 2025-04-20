Fantasy Baseball
Ben Rice

Ben Rice Injury: Out of lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Rice (elbow) isn't in the Yankees' starting lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Rice was plunked in the left elbow against the Rays on Saturday and was lifted from the game in the sixth inning. X-rays and a CT scan both returned negative, and Rice was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion. The 26-year-old doesn't appear to be dealing with a serious injury, but he'll begin on the bench Sunday while Aaron Judge gets a turn at DH.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees

