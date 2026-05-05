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Ben Rice Injury: Remaining on bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 1:28pm

Rice (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

It's the second straight absence for Rice after he was removed early from Sunday's game against the Orioles due to a left hand contusion, which he sustained on a low pickoff throw. The 26-year-old said Tuesday that his hand feels better after treatment and he will try swinging a bat pregame, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports. Rice should be considered day-to-day while Paul Goldschmidt receives another start at first base.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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