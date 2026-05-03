Ben Rice Injury: Suffers apparent injury
Rice was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles due to an apparent injury, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Rice started the scoring Sunday with a first-inning solo home run and doubled and scored in the third, but he was replaced in the field for the top of the fourth frame. The 27-year-old is presumably dealing with an injury, but the Yankees have yet to provide an official announcement on his status.
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