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Ben Rice Injury: Suffers apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 12:15pm

Rice was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles due to an apparent injury, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rice started the scoring Sunday with a first-inning solo home run and doubled and scored in the third, but he was replaced in the field for the top of the fourth frame. The 27-year-old is presumably dealing with an injury, but the Yankees have yet to provide an official announcement on his status.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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