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Ben Rice News: Another start versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Rice will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's contest against the Red Sox.

It's left-hander Connelly Early on the bump for the Red Sox, marking the lefty-swinging Rice's fourth straight start versus a southpaw. In the Yankees' first three games against lefties this season, Rice started just once. The 27-year-old will carry a four-game home run streak into Tuesday's series opener.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
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