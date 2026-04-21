Ben Rice News: Another start versus lefty
Rice will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's contest against the Red Sox.
It's left-hander Connelly Early on the bump for the Red Sox, marking the lefty-swinging Rice's fourth straight start versus a southpaw. In the Yankees' first three games against lefties this season, Rice started just once. The 27-year-old will carry a four-game home run streak into Tuesday's series opener.
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