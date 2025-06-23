Ben Rice News: Back on bench vs. lefty

Rice is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Rice came up big while making a pair of starts against Baltimore over the weekend, going 5-for-9 with three extra-base hits in the Yankees' series victory. Though he'll be back on the bench Monday as the Reds send southpaw Nick Lodolo to the mound, the left-handed-hitting Rice has made it increasingly difficult for manager Aaron Boone to take him out of the lineup when the Yankees face righties. In his 192 plate appearances versus righties this season, Rice has produced a robust .266/.354/.509 slash line (143 wRC+).