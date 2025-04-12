Ben Rice News: Belts fourth homer

Rice went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Giants.

The 26-year-old slugger took Lou Trivino deep in the sixth inning, ripping a line drive over the fence in the right-field corner that left his bat at 113.2 mph. Rice appears to be headed for a breakout campaign, slashing .310/.431/.690 through 13 appearances with four homers, five RBI and 11 runs while settling in at the top of the Yankees' batting order -- over his last seven games, Rice has batted exclusively leadoff against right-handed pitching, and second against lefties.