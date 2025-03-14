Ben Rice News: Belts second spring long ball

Rice went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run against the Phillies in a Grapefruit League victory Friday.

Rice's long ball was a 405-foot shot to right-center field in the first inning. It was the 26-year-old's second homer this spring, and he's added four RBI along with a .212/.278/.394 lash line. Rice is competing for an Opening Day roster spot as a backup to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned last week that Rice could also see time at DH if he makes the roster since Giancarlo Stanton (elbows/calf) isn't going to ready for Opening Day and could miss an extended period.