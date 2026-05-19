Ben Rice News: Belts two-run homer off Cease
Rice went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Rice helped give the Yankees the lead for good after smacking a two-run homer off Dylan Cease in the fifth inning. Rioce has smacked three home runs over his last five games and is up to 16 homers on the season, which is tied with Yankees teammate Aaron Judge for third-most in the majors behind Kyle Schwarber (20) and Munetaka Murakami (17). Rice is slashing .297/.397/.671 with 33 RBI across 184 plate appearances this season.
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