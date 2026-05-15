Ben Rice News: Blasts homer No. 14

Rice went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Friday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Rice scored his first run of the game in the third inning on a Cody Bellinger single and gave the Yankees another insurance run by hitting a 395-foot homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth. Rice remains one of the most productive members of the Yankees' high-scoring offense with a .314/.418/.686 slash line on the season, and his 14 homers put him in a tie with Yordan Alvarez for fourth place on the American League leaderboard.