Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice News: Blasts homer No. 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Rice went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Friday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Rice scored his first run of the game in the third inning on a Cody Bellinger single and gave the Yankees another insurance run by hitting a 395-foot homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth. Rice remains one of the most productive members of the Yankees' high-scoring offense with a .314/.418/.686 slash line on the season, and his 14 homers put him in a tie with Yordan Alvarez for fourth place on the American League leaderboard.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 11
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago