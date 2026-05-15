Ben Rice News: Blasts homer No. 14
Rice went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Friday's 5-2 win over the Mets.
Rice scored his first run of the game in the third inning on a Cody Bellinger single and gave the Yankees another insurance run by hitting a 395-foot homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth. Rice remains one of the most productive members of the Yankees' high-scoring offense with a .314/.418/.686 slash line on the season, and his 14 homers put him in a tie with Yordan Alvarez for fourth place on the American League leaderboard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 115 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Rice See More