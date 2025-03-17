Fantasy Baseball
Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice News: Continues to mash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Rice went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Rice has homered in back-to-back games as he continues to build his case for a spot on the club's Opening Day roster. He slotted in behind the dish Monday after serving as the designated hitter Sunday, putting his versatility on full display. Rice would likely get looks at first base, catcher and in the DH spot if he were to make the big-league club out of camp.

Ben Rice
New York Yankees
